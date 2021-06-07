- USD/CHF continues to trade lower in the Asian session.
- US 10-year bond yields weigh on the demand for the US dollar.
- Swiss Franc gains on its safe haven appeal.
The depreciation in the US dollar keeps USD/CHF edgy on Monday morning in the Asian session. The pair is moving in a narrow trade band of 0.8950-0.9000 for the past three weeks.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.8989, down 0.4% for the day.
The US dollar trades little changed on Monday after a steep decline on Friday from the high of 90.60 to touch the lower level near 90.01. The move in the US dollar came as investors weighed weaker than expected economic data as it poured water on the prospects of rising interest rates.
The US economy added 559K jobs in May, below the market consensus at 650K. The Factory orders contracted 0.6% in April, the first decline in the previous 12 months, against the market expectations of a 0.2% fall.
The softer than expected data was assessed by the market participants as a weaker argument against the rate hike bet, and there is no urgency for the Fed to begin tapering its monthly purchase of $120 billion bonds. This, in turn, turns investors away from the greenback.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the weekend said that US President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the US economy, even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates. These comments provide some lower grounds to the US dollar.
On the other hand, the Swiss Franc maintains its safe-haven appeal. The currency is always affected by the forex intervention tool as being quoted by the Swiss National Bank, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg. The policymakers remain concerned about the reduced demand for safer assets as the global economic outlook improves.
The Swiss central bank said on Tuesday, “inflation is still very low in the country and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not yet at pre-pandemic stimulus.” This favors the SNB’s ultra expansive monetary policy.
As for now, traders are looking for the release of Swiss Unemployment data and CPI figures to take the clue of market sentiment.
USD/CHF Additional Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8995
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9003
|Daily SMA50
|0.9131
|Daily SMA100
|0.9105
|Daily SMA200
|0.9074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9054
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8982
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9054
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9106
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops from weekly hurdle towards 1.4100 amid options market flip-flops, Brexit woes
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves, holds lower ground around 1.4150. Weekly risk reversal drops back to favor sellers. US President Biden is ready to interfere in Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.