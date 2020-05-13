USD/CHF looks to close modestly higher above 0.9700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF stages a 50-pip recovery during American session.
  • USD gathers strength after Fed's Powell dismisses negative rates.
  • US Dollar Index steadies above 100 following Tuesday's drop.

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback during the first half of the day dragged the USD/CHF pair to a daily low of 0.9665. Nevertheless, FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on the monetary policy outlook triggered a fresh USD-buying wave and helped the pair recovery its losses. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on the day at 0.9720.

DXY gains traction during American session

While delivering his remarks on the current state of the US economy, Powell acknowledged that additional policy measures may be needed to avoid lasting damage to the economy. However, the chairman noted that the Fed intends to continue to use the tools that it has already tried and made it clear that they were not looking at negative rates.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which fell to a daily low of 99.58 during the European session, made a sharp U-turn and now looks to close the day above 100.

Meanwhile, the market sentiment turned sour on Powell's commentary and allowed the CHF to limit its losses against its rivals. Reflecting the risk-off environment, Wall Street's main indexes are losing between 1.5% and 2.3%.

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index data from Switzerland will be released at 0630 GMT. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data as well as the Import Price Index and the Export Price Index. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.972
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9705
Daily SMA50 0.9655
Daily SMA100 0.9689
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.975
Previous Daily Low 0.9665
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9572
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9788
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.

Gold News

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.

Oil News

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures