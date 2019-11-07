USD/CHF looks for fresh clues to stay on recovery mode

- USD/CHF bounces off 100-day EMA amid broad USD strength.
- Market sentiment stays sluggish amid a lack of clarity on the US-China trade deal.
- Fedspeak keeps the traders guessing amid a mixed data flow.
With the US Dollar Index (DXY) running over the fresh three-week top, USD/CHF reverses previous pullback from the month’s high. However, absence of major catalysts continues to restrict the pair’s moves around 0.9925 amid the initial trading session on Thursday.
Updates concerning the trade deal between the United States (US) and China have been mixed with the Trump administration reportedly mulling over canceling the December tariff hike, as per Fox Business. Though, news from the Wall Street Journal that the US collected record tariffs in September may not give a good start to the “Phase One” talks, expected in December as per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have been flashing mixed signals during their latest public appearances. Recently, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams kept a check on expectations of the US reaching 2.0% inflation while also praising the current monetary policy.
Reuters keep expectations of further US dollar (USD) increase on the table while releasing survey results of 56 analysts who said the dollar’s dominance would run for at least another six months, and a quarter expected the currency to remain strong for more than two years.
The US 10-year treasury yields seesaw around 1.81% with downbeat trading of Asian stocks. S&P 500 Futures also mark 0.10% loss by the press time.
Looking forward, traders may follow weekly Jobless Claims and comments from the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, for fresh impulse. It’s worth mentioning that Swiss Foreign Currency Reserve numbers for October, 777B prior, will also decorate the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
Following its bounce off 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.9908 prices can again rise towards 0.9940/45 and late-October high close to 0.9970 ahead of aiming 1.000 mark. Alternatively, bears look for entry below October month low near 0.9837.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9925
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9916
|Daily SMA50
|0.9916
|Daily SMA100
|0.987
|Daily SMA200
|0.9955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9941
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.985
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9931
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double top breakdown confirmed
On Wednesday, the pair closed below 1.1073 (Oct. 25 low), confirming a double top breakdown on the daily chart. The bearish reversal pattern has opened the doors for 1.0966 (target as per the measured move method). The path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD: Bounces off 3-week-old rising trendline
Although its first downtick below 100-bar SMA in over a month signals the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, prices recently bounced off short-term support line while taking the bids to 1.2860 during early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Flashing red below 200-day MA, down 20+ pips in Asia
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.74, representing a 24-pip loss on the daily open of 108.98. The currency pair is losing altitude amid the moderate losses in the US index futures.
Gold struggles around 50-day EMA amid US-China trade jitters, USD strength
While broad strength of the USD exerts downside pressure on gold prices, uncertainty surrounding the US-CN trade relations keeps the decline limited. As a result, the safe-haven seesaws near $1,490 amid initial Thursday morning in Asia.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.