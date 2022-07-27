- USD/CHF witnesses some selling on Wednesday amid modest USD weakness.
- The upbeat US economic data fails to impress the USD bulls or lend support.
- The downside seems cushioned ahead of the much-awaited FOMC decision.
The USD/CHF pair edges lower during the early North American session and is now flirting with the daily low, around the 0.9600 round-figure mark, or a multi-week low set on Monday.
Pressure from the pair comes from the US dollar creeping lower on Wednesday amid some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision. This is turning out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair for the second successive day. The intraday downtick seems unaffected by better-than-expected US macro data.
The US Census Bureau reported that headline Durable Goods Orders increased by 1.9%, surpassing expectations for a 0.4% decline by a big margin. Orders excluding transportation items also came in higher than consensus estimates and rose 0.3% during the reported month. The data, however, did little to impress the USD bulls.
That said, a combination of factors might offer some support to the USD/CHF pair and help limit the downside, at least for the time being. A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - could undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and act as a tailwind for spot prices.
Investors also seem reluctant and are preferring to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. The Fed is expected to raise rates by at least 75 bps and leave the door open for further tightening, though the markets remain divided over the need for more aggressive hikes.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, will influence the USD and determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9615
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9699
|Daily SMA50
|0.9697
|Daily SMA100
|0.9608
|Daily SMA200
|0.9408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.979
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!