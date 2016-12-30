USD/CHF keeps the red near 1.0200

The USD/CHF pair almost reversed more-than 70% of its latest knee-jerk downward spike, but still remains in negative territory amid ongoing broad based US dollar weakness, which continues to remain the underlying theme in the Asian session on the final trading day of the year.

Next of note for the major remains the US Chicago PMI data, which is expected to virtually have no impact on the USD price-action, as thin liquidity is expected to remain the main driving factor across the financial markets as we head towards the yearly close and New Year celebrations.

USD/CHF Technical Levels

To the upside, the next resistance is located at 1.0243 (daily high) and above which it could extend gains to 1.0301 (Dec 21 high) and 1.0331 (Nov 2015 high) next. To the downside, immediate support might be located at 1.0150 (psychological levels) and below that 1.0100 (daily S3/ 100-DMA) and from there to 1.0057 (round figure).