USD/CHF keeps the red just below 0.97 handle ahead of US data

The USD/CHF pair ticked lower on Thursday and eroded part of previous session's strong up-move back closer to one-month high touched last Friday.

The continued with its struggle to gain any strong follow through buying interest beyond the 0.9700 handle and oscillated within 4-day old 100-pips broader trading range. The pair even shrugged off a modest US Dollar recovery from 15-month lows and traded with minor weakness through the mid-European session.

Meanwhile, the prevalent cautious sentiment around European equity markets and cautiousness ahead of Friday's NFP data seems to be benefitting the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal and acting as an exclusive driver of the pair's movement on Thursday.

Ahead of Friday's key event risk, the US economic releases - weekly jobless claims, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and factory orders data from the US would be looked upon for some trading impetus later during early NA session.

Technical levels to watch

Bulls would be eyeing for a strong follow through buying interest beyond the 0.9710-15 region, above which the pair is likely to dart towards 0.9755-60 horizontal resistance ahead of 100-day SMA near the 0.9800 handle.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 0.9640-35 region would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards the 0.9600 handle, below which the fall could further get extended towards 0.9560-50 support.

