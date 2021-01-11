USD/CHF jumps to near two-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.8900 mark

- USD/CHF gained positive traction on Monday and recovered further from multi-year lows.
- The recent strong rally in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors sentiment and might cap any further gains for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to near two-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond the 0.8900 mark.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and built on last week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of mid-0.8700s, or multi-year lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, supported by the recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended last week's breakout momentum beyond the 1.0% mark and shot to the highest level since March amid hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus. This, in turn, forced investors to further unwind their bearish USD bets and drove the USD/CHF pair higher.
Meanwhile, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment might undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/CHF pair. Investors turned cautious amid worries about the continuous surge in coronavirus cases and the discovery of new variants of the highly contagious disease.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the market risk sentiment. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.8852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8854
|Daily SMA50
|0.8973
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.9269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8758
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.