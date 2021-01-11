USD/CHF jumps to near two-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.8900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gained positive traction on Monday and recovered further from multi-year lows.
  • The recent strong rally in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
  • COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors sentiment and might cap any further gains for the pair.

The USD/CHF pair climbed to near two-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond the 0.8900 mark.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and built on last week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of mid-0.8700s, or multi-year lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, supported by the recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond extended last week's breakout momentum beyond the 1.0% mark and shot to the highest level since March amid hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus. This, in turn, forced investors to further unwind their bearish USD bets and drove the USD/CHF pair higher.

Meanwhile, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment might undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/CHF pair. Investors turned cautious amid worries about the continuous surge in coronavirus cases and the discovery of new variants of the highly contagious disease.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the market risk sentiment. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful recovery.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8896
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.8852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8854
Daily SMA50 0.8973
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.9269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8885
Previous Daily Low 0.8823
Previous Weekly High 0.8885
Previous Weekly Low 0.8758
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8846
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8791
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8915
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields. 

Read more

US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures