USD/CHf jumps to 1-week tops, eyeing 200-DMA near mid-0.9900s

- Renewed US-China trade optimism helped build on the overnight goodish up-move.
- Sliding US bond yields seemed to weigh on the USD and might cap any strong gains.
The USD/CHF pair finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to one-week tops, around the 0.9935 region in the last hour.
Despite a subdued US Dollar demand, the pair on Thursday managed to gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session and built on the overnight solid intraday recovery of around 75-pips from three-week lows.
Risk-on mood remained supportive
The prevailing risk-on mood, supported by renewed optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes, weighed on the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive of the positive move.
Hopes of a meaningful progress on a US-China trade deal reignited on Wednesday after Trump told reporters that both the sides are having some very good conversations on trade and an agreement could happen sooner than anyone thinks.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar demand, possibly on the back of a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, failed to provide any additional boost and might turn out to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum and produce some short-term opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the recent pullback stalled near a support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel and hence, a subsequent move beyond the very important 200-day SMA might set the stage for the resumption of the recent bullish trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9932
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.99
|Daily SMA50
|0.9847
|Daily SMA100
|0.9898
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9847
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0029
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
