USD/CHF jumps from three-month lows on risk appetite

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc and safe haven assets tumble after Trump’s comments on China. 
  • Optimism eases after speculations that Trump’s move was to boost equity markets. 
  • USD/CHF rebounds sharply from lowest since September but still remains under pressure. 

The USD/CHF pair rose from levels near 0.9800 to 0.9863, slightly above yesterday’s highs. The jump from multi-month lows took place after US President Trump mentioned that a deal with China was very close. 

Later, speculations about cuts in the US to tariffs on Chinese imports contributed to boost further risk appetite. Equity prices in Wall Street jumped and also did US yields. Safe haven assets including the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc and gold dropped sharply. 

The optimism eased following reports suggesting Trump’s tweet could be “another trick to boost stock market”. Expectations still point to some kind of agreement on tariffs before December 15, when higher tariffs will kick in the US.  

Levels to watch 

Despite the reversal, USD/CHF still faces downside pressure. The rebound so far failed at the critical resistance seen at 0.9860. A consolidation clearly above would clear the way to more gains. As long as it remains below, the bias will favor the downside. From the current level, 0.9830 is the immediate support followed by today’s low at 0.9805/10 and the September low at 0.9795. 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9854
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.9823
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9915
Daily SMA50 0.9922
Daily SMA100 0.989
Daily SMA200 0.9943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9864
Previous Daily Low 0.9813
Previous Weekly High 1.0009
Previous Weekly Low 0.9855
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9782
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9854
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9885
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

