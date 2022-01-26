USD/CHF jumps back to two-week high set on Tuesday, around 0.9200 mark ahead of FOMC

- USD/CHF gained traction and scaled higher for the third successive session on Wednesday.
- Stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support.
- Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/CHF pair inched back closer to a two-week high during the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.9200 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.9160 region on Wednesday and turn positive for the third successive day. Despite rising geopolitical risks, signs of stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and extended some support to the major. Apart from this, the uptick was further supported by modest US dollar strength.
The USD held steady just below the highest level since January 10 touched on Tuesday and continued drawing support from the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will begin raising interest rates in March and have been pricing in a total of four hikes in 2022 amid worries about stubbornly high inflationary pressures.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets. This, in turn, might turn out to be the only factor that might cap any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.9200 mark before positioning for an extension of this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 0.9100 round figure. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck comfortably above a technically significant 200-day SMA, which supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9208
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
