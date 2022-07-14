- USD/CHF caught fresh bids on Thursday and climbed back closer to a multi-week high.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the US PPI and Jobless Claims for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/CHF pair regained strong positive traction on Thursday and build on the previous day's late bounce from the weekly low, around the 0.9755 area. The momentum extended through the early European session and lifted spot prices above mid-0.9800s, back closer to a multi-week high touched on Tuesday.
The US dollar was back in demand and stood tall near a 20-year high amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, provided a fresh lift to the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the red-hot US consumer inflation, which accelerated to the highest level since 1981, sealed the case for another supersized Fed rate hike move later this month.
Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that everything is in play to curb rising inflationary pressures. The markets were quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of a historic 100 bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting. This was seen as a key factor that continued underpinning the greenback and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, the rapidly rising interest rates, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, have been fueling fears about a possible recession. This further boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and contributed to the USD/CHF pair's strong intraday gains, setting the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
With the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver, traders now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Producer Price Index and Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might provide short-term impetus, though the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|0.9788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9665
|Daily SMA50
|0.9743
|Daily SMA100
|0.9565
|Daily SMA200
|0.9388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9834
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is surging past 139.00, at the highest level in 23 years in the European session. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price extends losses towards $1,700 on bets of 1% Fed rate hike
Gold Price (XAUUSD) is extending the drop towards the $1,700 mark, as increased expectations of a 1% Fed rate hike in July boost the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. The hawkish Fed tightening bets soared following hotter US inflation.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!