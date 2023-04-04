USD/CHF juggles near fresh 19-month low below 0.9060 as US labor market cools down

- USD/CHF is hovering near a fresh 19-month low below 0.9060 ahead of US economic data.
- The cooling US labor market has infused confidence among investors that the Fed would call for an early pause.
- After weak US Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI are also expected to contract ahead.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying a back-and-forth action above 0.9050 in the early Tokyo session. The Swiss Franc asset is expected to continue its downside momentum amid an absence of recovery signs after a plunge. The downside bias for the US Dollar has strengthened as the cooling United States labor market has propelled an unchanged policy stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its May policy meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) witnessed an intense sell-off on Tuesday after US Job Openings data dropped below 10 million for the first time since 2021. Market pundits considered it as a sign of cooling US labor market, which would allow Fed chair Jerome Powell to remain light on interest rates in May’s monetary policy meeting.
S&P500 futures are showing nominal gains in the early Asian session after ending Tuesday’s session on a bearish note, portraying an attempt of recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. The demand for US government bonds soared as odds for a steady Fed policy zoomed led by declining labor demand and contracting manufacturing activities. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.34%.
For further action, US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment and ISM Services PMI data will be keenly watched. According to the estimates, the US economy has hired additional 200K talent in March, lower than the former release of 242K.
After weaker-than-anticipated US Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI is also set to contract further. The Services PMI is seen declining to 54.5 from the former release of 55.1. And, New Orders Index is expected to soften firmly to 57.6 vs. February’s figure of 62.6.
On the Swiss franc front, the monthly Consumer Price Index escalated by 0.2% but remained below expectations of 0.4% and the former release of 0.7%. Also, annual CPI has softened to 2.9% from the consensus and the former release of 3.2% and 3.4% respectively. Softening inflationary pressures are going to delight Swiss National Bank (SNB) policymakers.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9059
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9226
|Daily SMA50
|0.9248
|Daily SMA100
|0.9294
|Daily SMA200
|0.9517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9116
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
