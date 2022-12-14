USD/CHF juggles below 0.9300 as investors await Federal Reserve/Swiss National Bank policy

- USD/CHF is oscillating below 0.9300 as investors await Federal Reserve’s policy release for fresh cues.
- Investors seek policy guidance for CY2023 from the Federal Reserve as an interest rate hike by 50 bps is highly expected.
- An interest rate hike by 50 bps is expected from the Swiss National Bank to keep inflation near 2%.
- USD/CHF is expected to resume its downside journey as technical indicators narrate more weakness ahead.
USD/CHF is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range below the critical resistance of 0.9300 in the early European session. The Swiss Franc major asset is manifesting a lackluster performance as investors seek further guidance, which will be provided by the Federal Reserve (Fed) after it will announce its last monetary policy of CY2022 on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a balanced auction profile of around 104.00 after a recovery from a fresh five-month low at 103.59. On Tuesday, the USD Index displayed a perpendicular turmoil after the release of a soft November inflation report. A meaningful decline in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) dampened safe-haven’s appeal. The US Treasury bonds got decent traction which has led to a fall in 10-year yields below 3.50%.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have extended their upside momentum on Wednesday amid rising hopes of a slowdown in the pace of the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. cited that a soft reading in US CPI data could spark a powerful rally in US equities. Continuations of an upside move in the S&P500 futures are portraying a risk appetite theme in the market.
While the Swiss Franc is awaiting the monetary policy by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), scheduled for Thursday, for fresh impetus.
Soft US Inflation report cements Fed’s interest rate hike by 50 bps
The street was expecting a decline in the US inflationary pressures as the Producers Price Index (PPI) and oil prices remained weak in November. A decline in prices of finished goods at the factory gate by manufacturers is critical for a slowdown in consumer inflation. November’s US PPI reported a drop in headline figures to 7.4% from the former release of 8.0%.
The headline CPI has dropped to 7.1% while the core inflation that doesn’t include oil and gas prices tumbled to 6.0%. Weaker prices of gasoline used cars, and airline fares remained major contributors to the lower price rise index.
A significant deceleration in US inflation has set the ground for less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers were already advocating for a slowdown in policy tightening pace to reduce financial risks. And, a termination of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike spell looks solid, which will leave the option for a 50 bps rate hike announcement. The Federal Reserve might not choose a 25 bps rate hike as the inflation rate is still extremely diverged from the targeted rate of 2%.
Policy guidance for CY2023 from Fed’s Powell a key trigger ahead
After a second consecutive decline in the United States monthly inflation report, an interest rate hike announcement by 50 bps seems real. Therefore, investors will keep an eye on monetary policy guidance by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for the entire CY2023.
A note from Commerzbank dictates that “The 50 basis points (bps) hike, which is generally expected for tomorrow's FOMC meeting, can be considered almost certain after today's data.” We continue to assume that the Fed will reduce the size of the rate hikes again at the beginning of 2023, moving by only 25 bps in February and March.
Swiss National Bank to replicate expected Federal Reserve’s 50 bps move ahead
The fourth quarterly monetary policy meeting of the Swiss National Bank is scheduled for Thursday and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas J. Jordan is expected to hike its interest rate further by 50 bps. A Reuters poll on the Swiss National Bank’s interest rate expectations indicates that the central bank will hike interest rates by 50 bps to 1%. Switzerland’s inflation rate has already dropped from a peak of 3.2% to above 2%. To dodge inflation risks, the Swiss National Bank already shifted its borrowing cost from negative to positive territory for the first time after 2014. Investors also believe that the Swiss National Bank will keep in mind the widening interest rate differential from the European Central Bank (ECB) while drafting monetary policy.
USD/CHF technical outlook
USD/CHF has shifted into a negative trajectory after a downside break of the declining channel formed on a four-hour scale. The Swiss Franc major asset has dropped sharply after hovering around the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates that the short-term trend has turned bearish.
The 200-period EMA at 0.9530 is continuously slopping downwards from the past month, which signifies a bearish long-term trend.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of slipping into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which will trigger a bearish momentum ahead.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9291
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9439
|Daily SMA50
|0.9715
|Daily SMA100
|0.9686
|Daily SMA200
|0.9647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9375
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9232
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9456
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9368
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.