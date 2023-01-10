USD/CHF juggles above 0.9200 as investors await US inflation for fresh impetus

- USD/CHF is hovering around 0.9220 as investors await US inflation for making informed decisions.
- Less-hawkish commentary from Fed Daly kept reins in the US equities.
- Only a stronger-than-expected US CPI would avoid a slide to fresh lows for the USD Index.
The USD/CHF pair is demonstrating a balanced profile around 0.9220 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset has turned sideways as the market participants are awaiting the release of the United States inflation data for fresh cues.
Meanwhile, the risk profile is displaying mixed signals as S&P500 futures remained in the bullish trajectory on Tuesday but risk-perceived currencies showed a subdued performance. US equities picked strength after San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) she would pay close attention to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and that both options of 25- and 50-basis point hikes are open for February monetary policy meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained topsy-turvy below the immediate resistance of 103.00 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Meanwhile, the demand for US government bonds trimmed as the Fed is still subjected to combat inflation firmly despite a drop in wage growth. The 10-year US Treasury yields have escalated to 3.61%.
Meanwhile, the absence of economic events in the Swiss franc calendar is going to keep investors focused on events in the United States for further action in the Swiss Franc asset.
As per the consensus, the headline CPI will drop to 6.5% while the core inflation that doesn’t inculcate food and energy prices may scale lower to 5.7%. The US Dollar Index is oscillating around its seven-month lows and further downside seems favored. According to the economists at MUFG Bank, only a stronger-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday would avoid a slide to fresh lows for the USD Index.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9222
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9458
|Daily SMA100
|0.9639
|Daily SMA200
|0.9645
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9283
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.941
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
