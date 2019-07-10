USD/CHF inches lower toward 0.99, eyes on Powell testimony and FOMC minutes

- Trading action remains subdued ahead of key events.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways in a narrow band below 97.50.
- Investors will look for clues on number of rate cuts in FOMC June meeting minutes.
The USD/CHF lost its traction before testing the critical parity mark earlier this week and posted small losses on Tuesday. With investors staying on the sidelines ahead of today's crucial events, the pair edged lower toward the 0.99 mark but found support at 0.9908. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 0.9925.
The US Dollar Index, which capitalized on the upbeat employment figures that hurt the odds of the Fed making an aggressive rate cut in July, touched its highest level in three weeks at 97.60 yesterday and is now moving sideways in the 97.40-50 band ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Congress at 14 GMT.
Previewing Powell's statement, "Our colleagues expect Powell to reiterate the relatively upbeat assessment of the labour market but if questioned more closely about the underlying details, they would not be surprised if Powell were to sound a mild note of caution about the recent downshift in hours worked,” Deutsche Bank analysts said.
Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its June meeting as well. In the second half of the day, the greenback's reaction is likely to stay as the sole driver of the pair's price action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9922
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9871
|Daily SMA50
|0.9985
|Daily SMA100
|1.0012
|Daily SMA200
|0.9983
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.978
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level
Gold caught some aggressive bids and surged to weekly tops, around the $1411-12 region during the early North-American session.
USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.