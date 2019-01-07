USD/CHF inches closer to 0.99 as greenback preserves strength

- 10-year US T-bond yield gains more than 2% on Monday.
- US Dollar Index climbs higher toward the 97 mark.
- Manufacturing sector in the U.S. shows signs of life in June.
Boosted by improved market sentiment and the broad-based USD strength, the USD/CHF pair gained traction and climbed higher toward the 0.99 mark. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9876, adding 1.2% on a daily basis.
Following his meeting with Chinese President Xi at the G20 summit, U.S. President Trump on Saturday announced that they have suspended tariffs on Chinese imports to restart trade negotiations and said that China will start buying farm products from the U.S. As expected, markets cheered this development and the risk-on environment made it difficult for safe-havens such as the CHF find demand.
Later in the day, the US Dollar Index, which gained traction on the back of a more than 2% increase in the 10-year Treasury bond yield, extended its rally in the second half of the day to give the pair an additional boost. The upbeat PMI data from the U.S. also supported the DXY's upsurge.
The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.6 in June from 50.5 in May and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.7 to beat the market expectation of 51. The US Dollar Index was last seen trading at 96.83, up 0.73% on the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9877
|Today Daily Change
|0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|0.9763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.988
|Daily SMA50
|1.0028
|Daily SMA100
|1.0023
|Daily SMA200
|0.9978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9693
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 on broad dollar’s strength
The greenback maintains its dominance across the FX board following an upbeat June ISM Manufacturing PMI. EUR/USD tests levels below 1.1300 for the first time in almost two weeks.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.