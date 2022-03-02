USD/CHF ignores SNB’s Zurbruegg, mildly bid around 0.9200 as Ukraine-linked fears ebb

  • USD/CHF remains firmer for the second consecutive day, picks up bids of late.
  • SNB’s Zurbruegg showed readiness to intervene in FX markets, highlights importance of lower rates.
  • Yields, stock futures consolidate recent losses amid mixed concerns.
  • Geopolitical headlines will be important for fresh impulse, US ADP data, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to decorate calendar.

USD/CHF stretches the previous day's rebound, mildly bid around 0.9200 heading into Wednesday’s European session.

In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair pays a little to comments from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg. The policymaker showed readiness to use forex markets to defend the CHF while saying, “It's important to keep lower interest rates than others to avoid excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc.” The policymaker also mentioned, “SNB will raise interest rate as soon as the situation requires it.”

The risk barometer pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, as portrayed by mildly bid stock futures and firmer US Treasury yields.

Having witnessed a two-day pessimism, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, global markets consolidated the latest losses as US President Joe Biden hints at “self-reliance” and ability to fight inflation during his first State of the Union (SOTU) speech. The SOTU wasn’t all rosy as Biden also announced the ban on Russian flights from the US airspace.

Other than Biden’s SOTU, the prevalence of the Ukraine-Russia peace talks also keeps traders hopeful of a solution to the grim concern on hand. Although diplomats from Kyiv and Moscow failed to agree on Monday, the talks aren’t off the table.

Looking forward, news concerning Russia and Ukraine will be a major catalyst for USD/CHF. Also important will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony and the US ADP Employment Change for February.

Technical analysis

Double bottoms around 0.9150 join a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA to hints at the USD/CHF pair’s further recovery towards late February top near 0.9290.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9194
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.9183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9223
Daily SMA50 0.9201
Daily SMA100 0.9208
Daily SMA200 0.9184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9205
Previous Daily Low 0.915
Previous Weekly High 0.9289
Previous Weekly Low 0.915
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9184
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9171
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9154
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9124
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9098
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9209
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9235
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9264

 

 

