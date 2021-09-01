USD/CHF hovers near multi-month support around 0.9150 ahead of US data

USD/CHF prints gain in the middle of the week in Asian trading hours.

An uptick in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar.

US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 93.00 consecutively for the second session.

USD/CHF edges higher in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. After testing the high at 0.9186 at the beginning of the week, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9115 in the US session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9156, up 0.6% for the day.

The US Treasury yields trade higher at 1.31% with more than 1% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves in tandem with the benchmark 10-year yields movement and trades below 93.00, which capped the gains for USD/CHF.

US Chicago Business barometer fell to 66.8 in August from 73.4 in July, below market forecasts of 68.

On the other hand, the Swiss Franc picked the momentum on broad-based USD weakness, despite the downbeat economic data.

The KOF Economic Barometer in Switzerland eased to 113.5 in August and much below the market expectations of 125.

Meanwhile, according to Swiss National Bank Vice President, Fritz Zurbruegg Switzerland’s housing market is in the danger zone of a correction as prices continue to rise and are far from affordability.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,522, down 0.11%.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9157 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 0.9151 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9156 Daily SMA50 0.9164 Daily SMA100 0.9114 Daily SMA200 0.9077 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9174 Previous Daily Low 0.9114 Previous Weekly High 0.92 Previous Weekly Low 0.9106 Previous Monthly High 0.9242 Previous Monthly Low 0.9019 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9137 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9151 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9119 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9087 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.906 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9178 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9205 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9237



