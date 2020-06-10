USD/CHF hovering above multi-month lows at 0.9440 awaiting the Fed

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The USD/CHF has lost about 1,6% in three days to hit two-month lows at 0.9440.
  • The US dollar remains vulnerable amid market speculation of Fed easing.
  • Below 0.9500, the pair is testing Fibonacci retracement at 0.9460 area.

 

The US dollar is set to complete its third consecutive day in red against the Swiss franc amid market speculation about Fed monetary easing. The pair has lost about 1.6% so far, breaking below nearly two-month lows at 0.9500 to consolidate around 0.9450 ahead of the conclusion of June’s monetary policy meeting.

The US dollar breaks below key support at 0.9500

The US dollar remains vulnerable on Wednesday, amid market speculation the Fed might be considering to control the bonds yield curve. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rates unchanged although some voices anticipate that they might introduce new yield-control measures targeting the 10-year government bonds.

With the greenback losing ground across the board, the pair’s pullback from 0.9640 high on Monday has extended below late March lows at 0.9500 which has increased selling pressure on the USD.

 

USD/CHF testing support at 0.9460 area

The USD/CHF is now testing support at 0.9460 (61% Fibonacci retracement of March’s rally). Below here, the next potential targets might be 0.9390 (March 16 low) and 0.9320 (March 12 low). On the upside, the p[air should return above 0.9500 (March 27 low) to ease bearish pressure, and above here it might extend towards 0.9540 (Jun 5 low) and 0.9590 (April 15, May 1 lows).

 

USD/CHF key levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9457
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 0.9508
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9654
Daily SMA50 0.9683
Daily SMA100 0.9678
Daily SMA200 0.9773
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9586
Previous Daily Low 0.9482
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9546
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9465
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9362
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9568
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9629
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9672

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision

EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision

EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.

GBP/USD News

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.

Read more

Gold: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

Gold: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.

Gold News

WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA

WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA

WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures