USD/CHF hovering above multi-month lows at 0.9440 awaiting the Fed

- The USD/CHF has lost about 1,6% in three days to hit two-month lows at 0.9440.
- The US dollar remains vulnerable amid market speculation of Fed easing.
- Below 0.9500, the pair is testing Fibonacci retracement at 0.9460 area.
The US dollar is set to complete its third consecutive day in red against the Swiss franc amid market speculation about Fed monetary easing. The pair has lost about 1.6% so far, breaking below nearly two-month lows at 0.9500 to consolidate around 0.9450 ahead of the conclusion of June’s monetary policy meeting.
The US dollar breaks below key support at 0.9500
The US dollar remains vulnerable on Wednesday, amid market speculation the Fed might be considering to control the bonds yield curve. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rates unchanged although some voices anticipate that they might introduce new yield-control measures targeting the 10-year government bonds.
With the greenback losing ground across the board, the pair’s pullback from 0.9640 high on Monday has extended below late March lows at 0.9500 which has increased selling pressure on the USD.
USD/CHF testing support at 0.9460 area
The USD/CHF is now testing support at 0.9460 (61% Fibonacci retracement of March’s rally). Below here, the next potential targets might be 0.9390 (March 16 low) and 0.9320 (March 12 low). On the upside, the p[air should return above 0.9500 (March 27 low) to ease bearish pressure, and above here it might extend towards 0.9540 (Jun 5 low) and 0.9590 (April 15, May 1 lows).
USD/CHF key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9457
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.9508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9654
|Daily SMA50
|0.9683
|Daily SMA100
|0.9678
|Daily SMA200
|0.9773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9482
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9465
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9568
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
Gold: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.