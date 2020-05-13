USD/CHF holds steady near 0.9700 mark, lacks follow-through ahead of Powell’s speech

- USD/CHF edged higher on Wednesday and recovered further from one-week lows.
- The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid a subdued USD price action.
- Cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and contributed towards capping.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit struggled to preserve early gains to levels beyond the 0.9700 mark.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight late rebound from one-week lows. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
Anxiety about a fresh spike in virus cases overshadowed the optimism over some easing in lockdowns globally and continued weighing on investors sentiment. This, in turn, extended some support to the Swiss franc's safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained on the defensive amid risking bets that the Fed might push interest rates below zero, especially after the US President Donald Trump asked the US central bank to do more policy easing.
Meanwhile, several FOMC members have ruled out the possibility of negative interest rates in the US. Hence, the key focus will be on the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on economic issues, scheduled later this Wednesday.
Powell's comments will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful directional impetus to the swissy. In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued trading action.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9703
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9705
|Daily SMA50
|0.9655
|Daily SMA100
|0.9689
|Daily SMA200
|0.9787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9718
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9788
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.