USD/CHF holds comfortably above 0.96 handle, US data eyed
The USD/CHF pair trimmed some of its early gains and retreated around 20-pips from session tops, albeit has managed to hold with modest gains for the second consecutive session
The pair seemed struggling at higher levels amid a modest pickup in safe-haven demand. European equity markets surrendered early strong gains and have now drifted into negative territory, which eventually extended some support to the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal.
Adding to this, a subdued US Dollar price action, led by weaker US Treasury bond yields, also did little to help the pair to decisively break through its immediate supply zone near mid-0.9600s.
Looking at the pair's movement over the past one week, bulls seemed non-committed at higher level amid lack of fresh catalysts and ahead of the next big event risk - a two-day FOMC meeting.
Today's US economic docket, featuring the release of housing market data, current account numbers and export/import price index, would be looked upon for short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, would remain on the much awaited Fed decision, due to be announced during NY trading session on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
Momentum beyond mid-0.9600s is likely to confront fresh supply at 100-day SMA near the 0.9680 region. A convincing break through the mentioned hurdle is likely to help the pair towards conquering the 0.9700 handle and lift its further towards next major hurdle near the 0.9725-30 region.
On the flip side, the 0.9600 handle now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards 0.9555-50 strong horizontal support ahead of 0.9525 level.
