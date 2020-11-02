- Swiss franc among worst performers among G10 currencies.
- US data surprises to the upside with the Markit PMI and ISM.
The USD/CHF is rising for the sixth consecutive trading session on Monday. It recently traded above 0.9200 for the first time since early September. The US dollar still remains strong versus European currencies ahead of the US election and amid caution across financial markets.
After hitting the highest in a month at 0.9203, USD/CHF pulled back modestly, and it is trading at 0.9195, up 30 pips for the day. The Swiss franc is also falling against the pound and the euro on Monday.
The US dollar is posting mix results, with moderate gains versus its main European rivals and the yen, but it is retreating against commodity link currencies.
Economic data from the US came in above expectations with the positive surprise of the ISM Manufacturing with the highest reading since September 2018 in October at 59.3. The numbers had no impact on the dollar. Market participants trade with caution ahead of the US elections, the FOMC meeting and the Non-farm Payrolls report.
From a technical perspective, USD/CHF holds a bullish bias in the short-term. The pair has two strong resistances ahead: the 0.9200 area and the 100-day moving average at 0.9215. A consolidation above would point to more gains. On the flip side, now 0.9155 is the immediate support followed by 0.9120 zone, near the 20 and 55-day moving average.
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9119
|Daily SMA50
|0.9131
|Daily SMA100
|0.9218
|Daily SMA200
|0.9445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9138
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9173
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9217
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900
The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.