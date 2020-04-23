The USD/CHF pair revisits the April 22 high at 0.9731 above which lies 0.9762/66, per Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“USD/CHF is heading back up towards the April 22 high at 0.9731 above which the January highs can be spotted at 0.9762/66. Further up meander the 200-day moving average and current April high at 0.9796/97.”

“Only failure at the 0.9597 current April low would push the 0.9501 March 20 low back to the fore.”