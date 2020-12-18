USD/CHF hangs near multi-year lows, around 0.8830-25 region

- USD/CHF has now drifted into the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand, the underlying bullish mood might help limit losses.
The USD/CHF pair retreated around 30 pips from the early European session swing highs and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.8825 region in the last hour.
Given that the US congressional negotiators are yet to agree over a new coronavirus-relief package, the US dollar witnessed some short-covering bounce on the last trading day of the week. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the USD/CHF pair to gain some traction during the first half of the trading action on Friday.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8855 region and dragged the USD/CHF pair into the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session. The pair now seems vulnerable to slide further, though near-term oversold conditions warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Moreover, a combination of factors might further hold investors from placing aggressive bets and could lead to some near-term consolidation for the USD/CHF pair. The underlying bullish mood in the equity markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc, might extend some support and help limit deeper losses at least for now.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by reports that the US is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including SMIC, to a trade blacklist. Apart from this, Britain and the European Union struck a downbeat tone about the likelihood of a post-Brexit trade deal, which might further hold investors from taking aggressive risks.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair remains on track to post its fifth consecutive weekly decline. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US stimulus headline will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8831
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8965
|Daily SMA50
|0.9054
|Daily SMA100
|0.9094
|Daily SMA200
|0.9336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8837
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.