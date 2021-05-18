USD/CHF hangs near multi-month lows, below 0.9000 mark

  • Sustained USD selling exerted some fresh downward pressure on USD/CHF on Tuesday.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields, a positive risk tone did little to lend any support.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a few pips from near three-month lows set earlier this Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.8980-85 region, still down over 0.55% for the day.

Following the previous day's modest positive move, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period, which, in turn, continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.

Market expectations were further cemented by the Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Monday, saying that the US economy hasn’t hit the benchmark of substantial further progress needed to begin scaling back asset purchases. Adding to this, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year.

Dovish Fed expectations largely overshadowed a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which, so far, have failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls. Even a generally positive tone in the financial markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, also did little to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts. The data is unlikely to provide any impetus as the focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8983
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.9033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9097
Daily SMA50 0.9217
Daily SMA100 0.9086
Daily SMA200 0.9081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9033
Previous Daily Low 0.9002
Previous Weekly High 0.9094
Previous Weekly Low 0.8986
Previous Monthly High 0.9473
Previous Monthly Low 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8992
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8981
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9044
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

