USD/CHF hangs near multi-month lows, below 0.9000 mark

Sustained USD selling exerted some fresh downward pressure on USD/CHF on Tuesday.

A modest uptick in the US bond yields, a positive risk tone did little to lend any support.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a few pips from near three-month lows set earlier this Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.8980-85 region, still down over 0.55% for the day.

Following the previous day's modest positive move, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period, which, in turn, continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.

Market expectations were further cemented by the Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Monday, saying that the US economy hasn’t hit the benchmark of substantial further progress needed to begin scaling back asset purchases. Adding to this, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year.

Dovish Fed expectations largely overshadowed a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which, so far, have failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls. Even a generally positive tone in the financial markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, also did little to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts. The data is unlikely to provide any impetus as the focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch