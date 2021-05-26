USD/CHF hangs near multi-month lows, around mid-0.8900s

- USD/CHF, so far, has been struggling to register any meaningful recovery from multi-month lows.
- An uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and extended some support.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF, though did little to impress bullish traders.
The USD/CHF pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around mid-0.8900s.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery from over three-month lows touched in the previous session. The prevalent risk-on environment undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. On the other hand, a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest lift to the US dollar and remained supportive.
That said, firming expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the USD/CHF pair. Various FOMC officials eased worries about runaway inflation and reiterated that any spike in prices would be temporary. This, in turn, forced investors to scale down their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair's inability to attract any buying suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. Hence, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful upside.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the safe-haven CHF and contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9046
|Daily SMA50
|0.9183
|Daily SMA100
|0.9096
|Daily SMA200
|0.9078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8954
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
