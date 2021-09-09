USD/CHF hangs near 0.9220 amid lower US Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session on Thursday.
  • US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields retreat from monthly highs on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.70 amid mixed Fed’s official’s view.

The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing monthly highs above 0.9230 in the overnight session, USD/CHF retreated toward 0.9220.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9219, down 0.02% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades above 92.70 with 0.22% gains. 

The US 10-year benchmark yields fell to 1.33% with 0.14% losses amid concerns about the rising coronavirus cases and their impact on the economic recovery. 

In the meantime, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book revealed that the economic growth lost its pace from early July through August. The mixed economic data also portrayed the bumpy ride toward economic recovery.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan remained cautious on the COVID-19 resurgence and its impact on the economy. He downwardly revised the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP). St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reaffirmed his stance that Fed should move forward with a plan to reduce its bond-purchase program, despite a slowdown in job growth.

It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,514 with 0.13% losses.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc holds some ground on its safe-haven appeal amid reduced risk appetite. 

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said the Swiss franc is strong even after recent dips. He further quoted that SNB could increase the size of its balance sheet if needed. 

As for now, traders wait for the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision, and US Initial Jobless Claims to gain fresh trading impetus.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9221
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.9221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9159
Daily SMA50 0.9161
Daily SMA100 0.9113
Daily SMA200 0.9081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9235
Previous Daily Low 0.9184
Previous Weekly High 0.919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9102
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9203
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9191
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9162
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.914
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9243
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9264
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9294

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

