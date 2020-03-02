USD/CHF hammered down to 18-month lows, around mid-0.9500s

By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF remained under some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Monday.
  • Coronavirus concerns continued benefitting traditional safe-haven currencies, like the CHF.
  • The USD was further weighed down by plunging US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations.

The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Monday and tumbled to mid-0.9550s, the lowest level since September 2018 in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels just above mid-0.9600s, rather met with some aggressive supply and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Monday.

Bears remain in full control amid coronavirus concerns

The pair added to last week's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling amid growing market worries over the impact of the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus on the world economy.

The concerns offset the early optimism led by speculations of a coordinated interest rate cut by the top central banks and led to a fresh leg down in equity markets, which boosted the Swiss franc's safe-haven status.

The global flight to safety dragged the US Treasury bond yields to fresh all-time lows, which coupled with Fed rate cut speculations weighed heavily on the US dollar and contributed to the downfall.

Meanwhile, the ongoing slide seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions. Traders now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some immediate respite for the USD bulls.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9551
Today Daily Change -0.0099
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 0.965
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9765
Daily SMA50 0.9733
Daily SMA100 0.9817
Daily SMA200 0.9849
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9702
Previous Daily Low 0.9609
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9666
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9605
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9561
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9513
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9698
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9746
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.979

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

