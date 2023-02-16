USD/CHF eases from 0.9250 key resistance amid sluggish markets

- USD/CHF clings to mild losses while snapping two-day winning streak.
- Retreat in US Treasury bond yields, DXY joins failure to cross six-week-old resistance to trigger pullback moves.
- China, US debt-ceiling talks seem underpinning cautious optimism but hawkish Fed bets keep buyers hopeful.
USD/CHF prints mild losses around 0.9225 as it portrays the first daily fall in three during early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair benefits from the broad US Dollar pullback amid inactive markets while consolidating the latest gains.
Market sentiment improves as Chinese President Xi Jinping shows readiness to deepen industrial and investment cooperation with Asia. Following him were upbeat comments from Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun who said that the 2023 fiscal revenue will grow this year, though the growth rate will not be too high, per the Chinese state media.
On a different page, the chatter surrounding the US debt-ceiling crisis, as warned by the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday per Reuters, seemed to have raised hopes of a faster solution to the big problem in the upcoming days and probed the US Treasury bond yields’ upside.
The same joined a lack of major data/events to challenge the US Dollar Index (DXY) that retreat drops 0.20% to 103.65 at the latest, after rising to the 1.5-month high the previous day.
It should be noted that the strong US data propelled the US bond yield and the greenback the previous day amid escalating hopes of more rate hikes from the Fed. On Wednesday, US Retail Sales growth jumped to 3.0% YoY in January versus 1.8% expected and -1.1% prior. Further, The Retail Sales ex-Autos grew by 2.3% in the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of +0.8%. On the same line, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February improved to a three-month high of -5.8 versus -18.0 expected and -32.9 market forecasts. Alternatively, the US Industrial Production marked 0.0% MoM figures for January, compared to analysts’ estimate of 0.5% and -0.7% previous readings, but failed to push back the hawkish bias surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move. That said, the market’s bets on the Fed’s next moves, as per the FEDWATCH tool of Reuters, suggest the US central bank’s benchmark rate is to peak in July around 5.25% versus the December Federal Reserve prediction of 5.10% top rate.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 4,165 while extending the previous day’s gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat following the run-up to a 1.5-month high marked on Wednesday, down two basis points to near 3.78% by the press time.
Looking ahead, a light calendar may allow the USD/CHF to remain depressed while the second-tier US data concerning the housing market, industrial activity and producer prices can entertain traders ahead of the next week’s Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
A downward-sloping trend line from January 06 joins the 50-DMA to highlight 0.9250 as the key upside hurdle for the USD/CHF buyers to cross before taking control. Even so, bullish MACD signals and a steady RSI (14) line hints at the pair’s upside potential.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9224
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9206
|Daily SMA50
|0.9254
|Daily SMA100
|0.9505
|Daily SMA200
|0.9594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9263
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains just above 1.0700 mark, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses. The pair is currently placed just above the 1.0700 round figure, up around 0.20% for the day.
GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, tests 1.2000
GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday high of 1.2044 as it pares the previous day’s heavy losses during sluggish early hours of trading on Thursday. That said, the Cable pair dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day after the UK data poured cold water on the face of Bank of England (BoE) hawks.
Gold rebounds but downside bias still intact below 50DMA Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback early Thursday, having hit the lowest level in six weeks at $1,831 on Wednesday. The correction in the United States Dollar (USD) from over one-month highs is providing some respite to Gold bulls.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
Stocks go sideways – Is it still bullish?
Stocks will likely extend their short-term consolidation this morning. It still looks like a relatively flat correction within an uptrend. However, the S&P 500 remains below the important medium-term resistance level of 4,200.