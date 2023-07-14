USD/CHF gauges cushion below 0.8600, downside seems favored despite marginal recovery in USD Index

- USD/CHF is building a base after a sheer correction to near 0.8570.
- It would be early calling the recovery move in the USD Index a reversal amid an absence of supportive economic indicators.
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (June) data is expected to improve to 65.5 vs. the former release of 64.4.
The USD/CHF has found temporary support after a perpendicular sell-off to near 0.8570 in the London session. The Swiss Franc asset is still prone to more losses as fundamentals are still unfavorable and fresh shorts could be built ahead.
S&P500 futures have generated nominal losses in Europe. The US-500 stock basket has remained in the bullish trajectory in the past four-trading sessions but caution among market participants has appeared ahead of quarterly result season.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gatherings strength to extend its recovery move made after dropping to near 99.50. It would be early calling the recovery move a reversal amid an absence of supportive economic indicators. This week, the consumer and producer prices report for June month confirmed that the United States is set on track to achieving the 2% inflation target.
Demand for big-ticket items has dropped and gasoline prices have been squeezed, which has released some heat from red-hot inflation. However, labor market conditions are still tight and the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) which doesn’t include volatile oil and food prices is still at 4.8%. Therefore, fears of high inflation are still persistent and the Federal Reserve (Fed) has no chance than to raise interest rates further.
On Friday, investors will focus on preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) (June) data. As per the consensus, the sentiment data is expected to improve to 65.5 vs. the former release of 64.4. Improvement in the market sentiment could be the outcome of a significant decline in inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc is expected to remain solid as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to raise interest rates further despite inflation data has shown figures below 2% for once. For keeping inflation below 2% steadily, more interest rate hikes are warranted.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8927
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.9056
|Daily SMA200
|0.9266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
