USD/CHF gauges cushion around 0.9720 ahead of US Inflation, Swiss Unemployment Rate eyed

- USD/CHF is attempting a recovery after a downside move to near 0.9720.
- The US Inflation will dominate the FX domain despite an unchanged forecast at 8.3%.
- The Swiss docket will report the Unemployment Rate, which is seen at 2.2%.
The USD/CHF pair is finding bids around 0.9720 as the asset has displayed some signs of exhaustion in the downside move. On a broader note, the greenback bulls have remained stronger over the last week, however, profit-booking near 0.9779 brought a minor correction in the asset.
Going forward, the asset is likely to dance to the tunes of the US Inflation, which is due on Friday. As per the market consensus, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen unchanged at 8.3% on annual basis. The sustainability of the price pressures above 8% is a nightmare for US households as elevated inflation is dampening the paychecks. However, the annual core CPI is expected to drop to 5.9% from the prior print of 6.2%, which may bring some relief to the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a balanced market profile in a 102.26-102.35 range after a vertical downside move. It is worth noting that the correction in the USD/CHF pair is lower in comparison with the fall in the DXY, which signals that the Swiss franc bulls are also weak.
On the Swiss franc front, investors are focusing on the Unemployment Rate, which is due in the European session. The jobless rate is seen stable at 2.2% on monthly basis. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is continued with its prudent monetary policy amid lower inflation levels and is expected to continue dedicating to the same till it finds a significant change in the economic catalysts.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9751
|Daily SMA50
|0.9607
|Daily SMA100
|0.9429
|Daily SMA200
|0.9322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9714
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
