USD/CHF: from 4-month highs to daily lows amid risk aversion

USD/CHF: from 4-month highs to daily lows amid risk aversionBy Matías Salord
The Swiss franc rose across the board after a Russian media reported that North Korea was ready to test a long-range missile over the weekend. The headline triggered the demand for safe-havens assets, like the Swissy, the yen and gold.
USD/CHF erased all NFP gains and dropped back under 0.9800. After the US jobs report the pair peaked at 0.9835, the highest level since June 17. Then retreated modestly and after the North Korean headline it tumbled to 0.9770, hitting a fresh daily low.
US data showed that NFP decreased 33K in September affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On the positive side of the report, the unemployment rate eased to 4.2% (lowest since 2001) and average hourly earnings rose 0.5%, above expectations. Fed rate hike odds rose in the market after the report. The CME Group FedWatch Tool's rate hike probability climbed to 90%.
US NFP: Despite the negative headline, Fed still has the green light for December - Wells Fargo
The US dollar was unable to keep the bullish tone versus the Swissy and risks could start favoring the downside in USD/CHF if the slide extends below 0.9750.
Levels to watch
To the upside, resistance levels might be located at 0.9800 (Asian session high), 0.9835 (Oct 6 high) and 0.9855/60 (Jun 4 low). On the flip side, supports could be seen at 0.9765/70 (American session low), 0.9740 (Oct 5 low) and 0.9705/10 (Oct 4 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.