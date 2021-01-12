  • USD/CHF is moving sideways near 0.8900 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 90.50.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day.

The USD/CHF pair gained nearly 50 pips on Monday and climbed to a 10-day high of 0.8921. With the financial markets turning subdued in the absence of significant fundamental drivers on Tuesday, the pair is trading flat near 0.8900.

USD consolidates gains on Tuesday

The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the start of the week allowed USD/CHF to gather bullish momentum. The ongoing rally in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback outperform its rivals and the DXY advanced to a multi-week high of 90.72.

Earlier in the session, the data from the revealed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index in December declined to 95.9 and fell short of the market expectation of 102.8. Nevertheless, the DXY showed no reaction to this report and extended its sideways grind near mid-90.00s. Later in the day, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

In the meantime, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on Tuesday, suggesting that the USD could gather additional strength if yields start pushing higher in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.89
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8855
Daily SMA50 0.8967
Daily SMA100 0.905
Daily SMA200 0.9265
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.892
Previous Daily Low 0.8849
Previous Weekly High 0.8885
Previous Weekly Low 0.8758
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8876
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8788
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8931
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8961
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

