USD/CHF flirts with weekly high, eyes 0.9000 mark amid broad-based USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/CHF scales higher for the second straight day and climbs back to the weekly high.
  • The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and lends support to the pair.
  • A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven CHF and contributes to the positive move.

The USD/CHF pair attracts some buyers for the second successive day on Thursday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range, closer to the 0.9000 psychological mark during the Asian session.

The US Dollar (USD) adds to the previous day's strong gains and touches a fresh high since June 15 in the wake of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Wednesday. Speaking at a European Central Bank (ECB) conference, Powell reiterated that two rate increases are likely this year and also said that he does not see inflation coming down to the Fed's 2% target until 2025. This, in turn, reaffirms market bets for a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26, which continues to underpin the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and lending additional support to spot prices. That said, worries about a global economic downturn, along with reports that the US is planning more restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, keep a lid on any optimism. Investors also seem cautious ahead of the official Chinese PMI prints on Friday, which is expected to shed more light on a slowing post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy. This holds back bulls from placing fresh bets around the USD/CHF pair.

Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the final Q1 GDP print, the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data, due later during the early North American session. This might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair and produce short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8981
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.8969
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9004
Daily SMA50 0.8979
Daily SMA100 0.909
Daily SMA200 0.9313
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8987
Previous Daily Low 0.8932
Previous Weekly High 0.9013
Previous Weekly Low 0.8907
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8953
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8908
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8994
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9018
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9049

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.

Gold News

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. 

Read more

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures