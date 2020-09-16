USD/CHF flirts with two-week lows, just above mid-0.9000s ahead of US data/FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF came under some renewed selling pressure amid weaker greenback.
  • The upbeat market mood failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the pair.
  • Wednesday’s focus will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC policy decision.

The USD/CHF pair extended its intraday rejection slide from the 0.9100 neighbourhood and has now dropped back closer to two-week lows.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply and drifted back into the negative territory amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. Expectations that the Fed will maintain an ultra-accommodative policy stance continued weighing the greenback, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the prevalent upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, especially after AstraZeneca resumed the phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CHF pair is able to find any support at lower levels or prolongs its recent downfall as investors start repositioning for Wednesday's highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision. Heading into the key central bank event, the release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.906
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.9081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9102
Daily SMA50 0.9178
Daily SMA100 0.9385
Daily SMA200 0.9543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9089
Previous Daily Low 0.9052
Previous Weekly High 0.92
Previous Weekly Low 0.9049
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9075
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9059
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9036
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9021
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9134

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

