USD/CHF flirts with session lows, just above mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF witnessed some profit-taking on Tuesday and snapped six days of the winning streak.
- The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen exerting pressure.
- The upbeat market mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit any further losses.
The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European trading session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above mid-0.9100s.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.9200 mark, the pair witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Tuesday and for now, snapped six consecutive days of the winning streak. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and seemed unaffected by the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The greenback gave up some of its recent gains to one-month tops as investors now seemed inclined to take some profits off the table amid the uncertain US political situation. Opinion polls have consistently shown a lead for Democrat challenger Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump. However, a narrow gap in key battleground states has raised prospects for an inconclusive result.
Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by Monday's upbeat manufacturing PMI prints from major economies. This was evident from strong gains in the equity market. The upbeat market mood, however, did little to impress bullish traders or lend any major support to the USD/CHF pair, albeit might turn out to be the only factor that might help limit deeper losses.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk might continue to infuse volatility in the markets and assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9159
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9121
|Daily SMA50
|0.9132
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9161
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9173
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.