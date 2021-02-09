USD/CHF flirts with one-week lows, around 0.8940-30 zone

- USD/CHF witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and extended last week’s retracement slide.
- A pullback in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and exerted pressure on the major.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the CHF and contributed to the intraday downfall.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the 0.8935-30 region, or over one-week lows.
The pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and extended last week's retracement slide from the 0.9045 region – levels beyond the 100-day SMA. A turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields led to a broad-based US dollar weakness, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
Investors also turned cautious amid doubt about a relatively faster US economic recovery following the release of rather unimpressive US jobs report on Friday. This was seen as another factor that weighed the greenback, with bulls shrugging off developments to fast-track President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the safe-haven Swiss franc and dragged the USD/CHF pair back closer to the 0.8920-25 supply zone. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further appreciating move and turn the pair vulnerable amid absent market-moving economic releases.
In the meantime, the US bond yields might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8936
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.8988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8915
|Daily SMA50
|0.889
|Daily SMA100
|0.9012
|Daily SMA200
|0.9187
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9019
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8982
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8996
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9005
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
