USD/CHF flirts with monthly low, bears looking to seize control below 200-DMA

- USD/CHF came under renewed selling pressure and dropped to a fresh monthly low on Tuesday.
- The risk-on mood could undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit deeper losses for the pair.
- A break below the 0.9155 area will validate 200-DMA breakdown and set the stage for further losses.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone heading into the North American session and was last seen trading near the monthly low, around the 0.9160 region.
Having faced rejection near the 0.9200 mark on the first day of the current week, the USD/CHF pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and now seems to have found acceptance below the 200-day SMA. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to subdued US dollar demand, though a combination of factors might help limit deeper losses.
Global risk sentiment remained well supported by reports that the new COVID-19 strain may be less severe than the previous Delta variant. Adding to this, a study that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization helped ease fears over the economic impact of the continuous surge in new cases and further boosted investors' sentiment.
The upbeat market mood was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. The risk-on flow was reinforced by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook, could act as a tailwind for the greenback and the USD/CHF pair.
From a technical perspective, sustained weakness below a technically significant 200-day SMA could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the November monthly swing low, around the 0.9155 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the USD/CHF pair.
Next on tap is the release of the Richmond Manufacturing Index from the US. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities amid thin end-of-year liquidity conditions.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9213
|Daily SMA50
|0.9211
|Daily SMA100
|0.9214
|Daily SMA200
|0.9179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.92
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9254
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 as dollar gains traction
The American currency got some market’s favor following the US opening, with EUR/USD down to the 1.1290 region. Wall Street keeps rallying while government bond yields remain subdued as investors head into the year close with optimism.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD reached 1.3461 amid easing Omicron concerns and Brexit risks, although demand for the greenback pushed the pair back to the lower band of the 1.34 area. Still, Pound remains among the dollar’s strongest rivals as the UK government dismissed restrictions in the holiday season.
Gold Price Forecast: Losing steam but holding above $1,800.00 Premium
Spot gold reached an intraday high of $1,820.25 a troy ounce, its highest in over a month, later trimming gains. The American dollar met demand with Wall Street’s opening, helped by encouraging US data and subdued government bond yields.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022.