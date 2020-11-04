USD/CHF flirts with daily lows, around 0.9100 mark on renewed USD weakness

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF struggled to capitalize on its strong rally and faced rejection near the 0.9200 mark.
  • The USD surrenders gains on the back of the incoming updates on the US election results.

The USD/CHF pair has now retreated towards the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears now awaiting some follow-through selling below the 0.9100 mark.

Having shown some resilience below the 0.9100 mark earlier this Wednesday, the pair rallied over 100 pips intraday day in reaction to the early results of the US presidential election. The outcome dashed hopes of the so-called "blue wave" in the US Congress and forced investors to start buying the US dollar in order to hedge their positions.

This, coupled with the delay in results from several battleground states raised prospects for a period of heightened uncertainty. The USD, however, struggled to preserve its early gains, which, in turn, kept a lid on any further positive move for the USD/CHF pair, instead prompted some fresh selling just ahead of the 0.9200 round-figure mark.

In the latest election updates, Trump's lead in Michigan got slashed significantly and currently stands at 49.4% as against 48.9% for Democrats candidate Joe Biden. A further shift in the tide was indicated in the latest count from Wisconsin, where 89% of the votes are estimated to be reported and Biden holds a slim +0.4 lead over Trump.

Based on this, a 270-268 victory for Biden is shaping up. This was evident from a modest uptick in the US equity futures, which might undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc. Adding to this, the fact that Trump will certainly contest the final outcome, the uncertain US political environment might continue to benefit the greenback and help limit deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair.

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The data, however, is likely to be overshadowed by the US political developments, which remain a key driver of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9108
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.9128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9118
Daily SMA50 0.9133
Daily SMA100 0.9212
Daily SMA200 0.9439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9195
Previous Daily Low 0.9118
Previous Weekly High 0.9173
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9071
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9023
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9176
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9224
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9252

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

