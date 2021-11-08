USD/CHF flirts with 100-day SMA hurdle, around mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF regained positive traction on Monday amid the risk-on environment.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD did little to hinder the move up.
- Investors look forward to Powell’s remarks for some short-term trading impetus.
The USD/CHF pair refreshed daily tops, around 0.9155 region during the mid-European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond 200-day SMA.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and assisted the USD/CHF pair to catch fresh bids on the first day of a new week. The passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion US infrastructure bill added to the optimism over the global economic growth and turned out to be a key factor that boosted investors' confidence.
Bulls seemed unaffected by the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, which, so far, has failed to gain any traction despite a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors looked past the Fed's dovish message last week and seem convinced that the US central bank would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation.
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CHF pair is able to capitalize on the move or meet with fresh supply at higher levels. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Monday will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at an online conference. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus.
Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures, scheduled for release on Wednesday. The data will drive expectations about the likely timing when the Fed could tighten its monetary policy and play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9149
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.9128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9188
|Daily SMA50
|0.9216
|Daily SMA100
|0.9191
|Daily SMA200
|0.9155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9175
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9112
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
