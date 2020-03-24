USD/CHF flirting with daily lows, just above mid-0.9700s

- USD/CHF corrects from YTD tops amid some aggressive USD long-unwinding.
- Bulls seemed unimpressed by a strong recovery in the global equity markets.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to fresh session lows, below mid-0.9700s during the early European session, albeit managed to recover few pips thereafter.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and failed near the 0.9900 round-figure mark on Monday. The pair stalled its recent strong positive momentum to YTD tops after the Fed announced unprecedented measures to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
The extraordinary array of programs helped ease concerns over tightening liquidity. This was followed by reports that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package. The developments weighed heavily on the US dollar and prompted some long-unwinding trade around the major.
Meanwhile, a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand, did little to impress bulls, albeit might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further near-term corrective slide.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's economic docket, highlighting the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on any fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|0.9848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9589
|Daily SMA50
|0.9675
|Daily SMA100
|0.9761
|Daily SMA200
|0.9816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9902
|Previous Daily Low
|0.979
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9735
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0015
