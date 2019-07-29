USD/CHF flirting with daily lows, just above 0.9900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls failed to capitalize on last week’s strong up-move to three-week tops.
  • Sliding US bond yields capped the USD and seemed to exert some pressure.
  • Traders might remain cautious ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

The USD/CHF pair eroded a major part of the Friday's positive move to near three-week tops, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 0.9900 handle.

The pair failed to capitalize on last week's strong momentum, rather met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week and seemed unaffected by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.

The greenback stood tall near a two-month high and remained supported by Friday's stronger than expected US Q2 GDP growth figures, which further reduced chances of any aggressive interest rate cut by the Fed

However, a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong follow-through USD up-move and seemed to be the only factor exerting some downward pressure since the early European session.

Adding to this, nervousness ahead of this week's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC meeting on July 30-31, further seemed to underpin the Swiss Franc's safe-haven demand and collaborated to the weaker tone.

However, in absence of any major market moving US economic releases on Monday, investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets that shoudl help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being. 

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent corrective bounce has already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9914
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.9932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9874
Daily SMA50 0.9914
Daily SMA100 0.9992
Daily SMA200 0.9979
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9947
Previous Daily Low 0.9899
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9804
Previous Monthly High 1.0017
Previous Monthly Low 0.9693
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9929
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9917
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9905
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9878
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9857
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9953
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0001

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over

GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events

Japanese June Large Retailers’ Sales decreased by less-than-anticipated. Speculative interest likely to stay on-hold ahead of US Fed’s announcement. USD/JPY consolidates near July’s highs, needs to retake the 109.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock

Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  