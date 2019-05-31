USD/CHF finds support near 1.0030, erases portion of daily losses ahead of US data

- Risk-off flows ramps up the demand for CHF.
- Expectations over a possible SNB intervention limits losses.
- Coming up: PCE price index, Chicago PMI, and UoM Consumer Confidence Index from the U.S.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to its lowest level of the day at 1.0032 with the risk-off flows ramping up the demand for the safer CHF and weighing on the pair. Ahead of the macroeconomic data releases from the U.S., the pair was able to stage a modest rebound and was last seen trading at 1.0060, losing 0.18% on a daily basis.
Heightened geopolitical fears amid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China alongside President Trump's announcement of 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports hurt the risk sentiment on Friday. However, with the EUR/CHF pair slumping below the critical 1.12 mark, markets started to price a potential intervention by the SNB and allowed the CHF to recover against its rivals.
Meanwhile, the greenback struggles to gather strength on Friday with the US Dollar Index posting modest daily losses near the 98 mark, helping the pair rebound from its session lows. In the early NA session, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index figures, which is expected to stay unchanged at 1.5% on a yearly basis. Later in the day, the ISM Chicago's PMI report and the UoM's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Key technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0061
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0103
|Daily SMA50
|1.008
|Daily SMA100
|1.0036
|Daily SMA200
|0.9958
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0099
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0069
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0122
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0008
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0238
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
