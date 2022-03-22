USD/CHF finds pullback near 0.9300 on cautious market mood, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF has found bids near 0.9300 as DXY strengthens on a downbeat market tone.
  • NATO aims a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine through a diplomatic route.
  • SNB will dictate their interest rate decision this week.

The USD/CHF pair has witnessed some significant bids near 0.9300 amid a rebound in the appeal for the safe-haven assets. The market participants are uncertain over the meeting between US President Joe Biden and other NATO allies, which is due on Thursday.

The central agenda behind the meeting is to bring a ceasefire between Russian rebels and Ukraine defenders by a diplomatic route. However, the NATO members could impose additional sanctions on Russia as the former have urged a truce multiple times to Moscow. This has soured the market sentiment significantly and investors have underpinned the greenback against the Swiss franc.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has climbed near 98.50 on extended bets over seven rate hikes in 2022. An aggressive hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s policymakers has shifted the liquidity into the greenback. Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday is likely to put forward the path of six more interest rate hikes, which may shift the greenback in a better position and will eventually diminish the demand for risk-perceived assets. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around 2.95% ahead of Powell’s speech.

Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which is due on Thursday. Currently, Swiss interest rates are holding at -0.75%.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.934
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.9336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9275
Daily SMA50 0.9236
Daily SMA100 0.9224
Daily SMA200 0.9207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9352
Previous Daily Low 0.9294
Previous Weekly High 0.946
Previous Weekly Low 0.9314
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9316
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9269
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9245
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9361
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.942

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

