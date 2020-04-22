- US Dollar Index loses traction after rising for two straight days.
- Wall Street looks to open in positive territory on Wednesday.
- Coming on Thursday: ZEW Survey Expectations Index from Switzerland.
The USD/CHF pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways near the 0.97 handle before coming under modest bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15 on the day at 0.9680.
USD starts erasing its gains
The selling pressure surrounding the greenback on Wednesday seems to be weighing on the pair. The improving risk sentiment as reflected by rising European equity indexes keeps the USD's gains against its rivals in check. The US Dollar Index, which rose to its higher level in more than a week at 100.50 on Tuesday, is down 0.2% on the day at 100.
Boosted by the upbeat market mood, US stock index futures are up more than 1% to show that Wall Street is likely to open the day in the positive territory. However, the lack of significant positive developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak suggests that the sentiment is likely to remain fragile in the current environment. Hence, a negative shift in risk perception could help the greenback start gathering strength against its peers.
Later in the day, the Housing Price Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. On Thursday, the ZEW Survey's Expectations Index from Switzerland will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9673
|Daily SMA50
|0.9667
|Daily SMA100
|0.9707
|Daily SMA200
|0.9798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9728
|Previous Daily Low
|0.967
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9724
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, at the low end of its range. The crash of crude prices was weighing on markets but they have recovered. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.
GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics
GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 as the market mood improves. UK coronavirus cases are seeming to peak out. The government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The current levels of resistance split opposite scenarios in the medium term. Ether reasserts himself as a leader, XRP as a lagger. Bitcoin is still the king and can play its trump card at any time.
Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark
Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session.
WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00
Volatility remains the name of the game around the American reference for the sweet light crude oil following Monday’s meltdown.