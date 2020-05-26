USD/CHF falls toward 0.9650 on persistent USD selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF is down more than 50 pips on Tuesday.
  • Strong risk appetite makes it difficult for USD to find demand.
  • US Dollar Index is testing 99 ahead of macroeconomic data releases. 

The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged above 0.9700. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused the pair to lose its traction on Tuesday. As of writing, USD/CHF was down 0.61% on the day at 0.9658.

USD's market valuation impacts USD/CHF movements

On Monday, the action in the FX markets remained subdued due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US. With the trading volume returning to normal levels on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to edge lower.

The upbeat market mood as reflected by rising global equity indexes seems to be causing the safe-haven USD to lose interest. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.72% on a daily basis at 99.08.

In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature the New Home Sales and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data. 

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are up nearly 2% on the day and the USD is likely to continue to weaken against its rivals if Wall Street's main indexes surge higher. On the other hand, investors will keep an eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China conflict and a negative shift in the market mood could help the greenback stage a rebound and allow the pair to retrace its drop.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9658
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 0.9717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9706
Daily SMA50 0.9705
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9785
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9736
Previous Daily Low 0.9704
Previous Weekly High 0.9761
Previous Weekly Low 0.9638
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9724
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9717
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9702
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9688
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.967
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9734
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9751
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9766

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.

Read more

WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news

WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news

WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.  

Oil News

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures