USD/CHF falls toward 0.9650 on persistent USD selloff

- USD/CHF is down more than 50 pips on Tuesday.
- Strong risk appetite makes it difficult for USD to find demand.
- US Dollar Index is testing 99 ahead of macroeconomic data releases.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged above 0.9700. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused the pair to lose its traction on Tuesday. As of writing, USD/CHF was down 0.61% on the day at 0.9658.
USD's market valuation impacts USD/CHF movements
On Monday, the action in the FX markets remained subdued due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US. With the trading volume returning to normal levels on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to edge lower.
The upbeat market mood as reflected by rising global equity indexes seems to be causing the safe-haven USD to lose interest. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.72% on a daily basis at 99.08.
In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature the New Home Sales and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are up nearly 2% on the day and the USD is likely to continue to weaken against its rivals if Wall Street's main indexes surge higher. On the other hand, investors will keep an eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China conflict and a negative shift in the market mood could help the greenback stage a rebound and allow the pair to retrace its drop.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.9717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9706
|Daily SMA50
|0.9705
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9785
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9761
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9688
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news
WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.