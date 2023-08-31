USD/CHF fades recovery around 0.8770, investors await US inflation data

The USD/CHF pair loses its recovery momentum and holds below the 0.8800 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, loses momentum and hovers around 103.00. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8772, losing 0.14%. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. reported on Wednesday that the US ADP Employment Change dropped to 177K in August from 371K in July and came in below the market expectation of 195K. Additionally, the first estimate of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices in Q2 fell to 2.5% versus 2.6% prior. Finally, the second estimate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualised Q2 decreased to 2.1% from the first estimation of 2.4%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing near 40% a rate hike in November and will cut the rate in June 2024. Markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will end its tightened policy sooner than expected, even though Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated a potential additional rate hike would depend on incoming data. The condition of the labor market may influence the USD's short-term direction. Market participants are awaiting the release of US employment data later this week, which could spark market volatility. On the Swiss franc front, the weaker-than-expected Swiss data capped the upside CHF against the US Dollar. On Wednesday, the KOF Leading Indicator for August came in at 91.1 versus 92.01 prior and below the market consensus of 91.5. Meanwhile, the ZEW Survey of Expectation for the same period fell to -38.6 from -32.6 the previous month and missed the expectation of -31.3. Apart from the data, the concern about China’s economic woes might benefit the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc. Country Garden, the largest private real estate developer in China, issued a default warning on Wednesday if its financial performance continues to deteriorate, according to Reuters. Market participants will monitor the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the weekly Jobless Claims, and the Chicago PMI due later on Thursday. The attention will shift to the annual Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) and highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. These figures might trigger the volatility in the market and traders will find the trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.