USD/CHF fades bounce off multi-day low under 0.9100 as Swiss Unemployment Rate loom

- USD/CHF drops back towards the lowest levels since June 2021, marked the previous day.
- Challenges to sentiment allowed Swiss Franc pair to portray corrective bounce.
- Downbeat US data, threats of de-dollarization weigh on USD/CHF price.
- Employment figures from Switzerland, US eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/CHF retreats to 0.9060 during early Thursday, after a failed recovery from the 22-month low marked the previous day. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair cheers the US Dollar’s broad weakness ahead of important employment data.
That said, the greenback portrayed a corrective bounce on Wednesday as downbeat US data triggered recession woes. However, the recently increased odds of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) no rate hike in May and challenges to the greenback’s reserve currency status seem to exert downside pressure on the US Dollar.
Talking about the data, the ADP Employment Change for March dropped to 145K from 200K expected and an upwardly revised prior of 261K. On the same line, the final readings of S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs for March also came in downbeat as the former one declined to 52.3 from 53.3 preliminary estimations while the Services PMI dropped to 52.6 from 53.8 anticipated earlier. More importantly, the US ISM Services PMI for the said month amplified pessimism as it dropped to 51.2 versus 54.5 expected and 55.1 prior.
On the other hand, Russia’s latest likes for the Chinese Yuan and the China-Brazil pact to ignore the US Dollar as an intermediate currency are the key news that recently challenges the greenback’s imperial status. On the same line are the chatters that some of the US Congressmen have proposed a Gold Standard Restoration Act to defend the US Dollar. The bill suggests re-pegging the greenback with a fixed amount of the Gold’s weight like it was before 1971.
Elsewhere, CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a nearly 57.0% of chance that the US central bank will pause its rate hike trajectory in May.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while tracing the Wall Street benchmarks. However, the yields remain pressured and weigh on the US Dollar. It’s worth noting that the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped in the last five consecutive days to refresh a seven-month low on Wednesday while the two-year counterpart also printed a four-day downtrend before bouncing off 3.79% at the latest.
Moving on, the Swiss Unemployment Rate for March, expected to remain unchanged at 1.9%, will precede the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims to direct intraday moves of the USD/CHF pair. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF pair’s candlestick on the daily chart for Wednesday appears challenging the bears amid oversold RSI (14). The recovery moves, however, need validation from a two-month-old support-turned-resistance, around 0.9085 by the press time.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9061
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9208
|Daily SMA50
|0.9245
|Daily SMA100
|0.9291
|Daily SMA200
|0.9514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9143
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 in a corrective bounce ahead of Australia trade numbers, China PMI
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare recent losses around 0.6720 as it braces for the Aussie foreign trade numbers for February and China’s Caixin Services PMI for March on early Thursday.
USD/JPY bears pounce in the opèn and take out 131.00
USD/JPY is down on the day so far losing some 0.2% and printing a low of 130.99 from 131.33 the high in a firm sell-off in the Asian morning. The underlying trend for the US Dollar remained tilted to the downside mid week although traders have started to pare back shorts across the board.
Gold turns sideways after a wild gyration above $2,020 as investors eye key US NFP
Gold price is showing a lackluster performance above $2,020.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal witnessed a wild gyration after the release of weak United States Employment data on Wednesday.
Why selling pressure could be lower than expected post Ethereum’s Shanghai/Capella update
Ethereum Shanghai/Capella update (Shapella), scheduled for April 12 at 22:27:35 UTC is almost here. The upgrade will enable users to withdraw their staked ETH (stETH) via the “Beacon Chain,” a platform that initially supported the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) migration.
Recession trades to the rescue
S&P 500 finally turned south in line with the medium-term outlook, in reaction to the underwhelming JOLTS data. Job market deterioration is finally getting reflected as per the Mar/Apr timing for issues to arrive. Unemployment claims rising and finally non-farm payrolls would come to reflect that.