USD/CHF eyes weekly top near 0.9080 ahead NFP data

USD/CHF whipsaw on Friday in the Asian trading session.

US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.30 on hawkish fed official's comment, job data.

The Swiss franc holds the ground on its safe-haven appeal.

After touching the low of 0.9051 in the overnight session, USD/CHF edges higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band with a positive outlook.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9073, up 0.3% for the day.

The appreciative move in the US dollar sponsored the move in the pair. The US dollar index stays elevated above 92.30 with 0.07% gains.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the central bank could start to reduce its massive asset-buying program later this year. The greenback turnaround following the hawkish comments.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 385K in July, in line with the market expectations.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc gained as investors risk appetite reduced on the spread of the Delta variant and its possible impact on the global recovery.

The inflow seems to be limited as the currency remains sensitive to talk from central bankers about pulling back on the asset-buying program and eventually raising interest rates.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Nonfarm Payroll data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9073 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 0.907 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9135 Daily SMA50 0.9117 Daily SMA100 0.9144 Daily SMA200 0.9073 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9078 Previous Daily Low 0.9052 Previous Weekly High 0.9202 Previous Weekly Low 0.904 Previous Monthly High 0.9274 Previous Monthly Low 0.904 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9068 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9062 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9055 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.904 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9029 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9082 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9093 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9108

