- USD/CHF is aiming to reclaim 0.9659 on the souring market mood.
- The Swiss inflation is expected to improve to 2.6% vs. 2.5% recorded earlier.
- The DXY has strengthened on advancing bets over a hawkish Fed policy.
The USD/CHF pair is trading lackluster around 0.9630 as investors are awaiting the release of the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due in the European session. The Swiss inflation is seen at 2.6% on annual basis, higher than the prior print of 2.5%. While the monthly CPI may decline to 0.3% vs. 0.4%. No doubt the CPI rate in the Swiss is is advancing gradually, but a hawkish stance by the Swiss National Bank is still not in consideration.
This week, the Swiss franc failed to capitalize on upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. The annual figure jumped to 4.4%, in line with the estimates but higher than the previous figure of 3.6%. Also, the quarterly figure climbed to 0.5% vs. the forecast of 0.4% and the former print of 0.2%.
The pair has displayed a corrective move after hitting a weekly high of 0.9659. More upside is expected from the asset as a rebound in the risk-off impulse has underpinned the safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is gearing up for resuming the bullish trend on expectations of an extreme hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Taking into account, the stability of the inflation figure above 8% and the tight labor market, a rate hike is highly needed to safeguard the pockets of the households.
Investors’ focus will remain on the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which are due on Friday. A dismal performance is expected from the economic catalyst as the data is seen at 325k against the prior print of 428k.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9631
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.979
|Daily SMA50
|0.9587
|Daily SMA100
|0.9414
|Daily SMA200
|0.9315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9659
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9586
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pokes key support near 0.7170 after Wednesday’s bearish candlestick
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7170, refreshing daily lows, as bears jostle with a short-term key support line during Thursday’s Asian session. May’s high acts as an additional upside filter while area surrounding 0.7130-20 probes downside.
EUR/USD: H&S breakdown validates bearish reversal, 1.0600 on cards
The EUR/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 1.0644-1.0654 in the Asian session. The shared currency bulls have witnessed an extreme sell-off on Wednesday after slipping below the round level support of 1.0700.
Gold bulls eyes move into the $1,850s but are up against daily resistance
The gold price is flat in the session so far as markets consolidate the rise in the greenback that climbed higher due to a bid in US Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew. Gold prices also rose from a two-week low on Wednesday.
Cardano price frustrates investors as bears step in with confidence
Cardano price may have seen all of the anticipated uptrend move post-May 12 sell-off. A dip below $0.20 is on the cards. Cardano price continues the dramatic narrative as the digital asset has rallied an impressive 40% rally over the weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!